Amazon Prime Video’s new romantic comedy starring British Indian actor Dev Patel, “Modern Love,” which premiered Oct. 18 to rave reviews, has been renewed for a second season.
The anthology series, inspired by the eponymous New York Times newspaper column, is filled with famous faces from the likes of Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Julia Garner, John Slattery, Catherine Keener and Andy Garcia.
These unique stories about the joys and tribulations of love explore relationships like an unlikely friendship, the resurfacing of a lost love, a marriage at its turning point, a date that might not have been a date, and an unconventional new family, among others.
The first season featured eight half-hour episodes, each of which was based on a different “Modern Love” column.
Patel stars as Joshua, the CEO of a dating app, and Keener plays Julie, a reporter, who profiles him. The episode featuring him is titled, “When Cupid Is a Prying Journalist,” and shines a light on love in all its beautiful and complicated forms which include pain and infidelity.
Season two of “Modern Love,” reports Deadline, will premiere on Prime Video in 2020 in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.
“Since its debut just last week, the reaction to ‘Modern Love’ from viewers has been incredible. It’s a show with so much emotion and warmth – every episode touches the heart in a different way,” Deadline quoted Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, as saying. “We’re so excited we’ll be able to bring our global Prime Video customers more of the beautiful stories of romance, friendship, and family from ‘Modern Love.’”
