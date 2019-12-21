MUMBAI —“Words Sounds Images,” lyricist-writer-poet-filmmaker-television producer and industry leader Amit Khanna’s painstakingly-researched book was released at a standout launch event at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios Dec. 20. HarperCollins India has published this detailed look at the media from prehistoric times until today.
A slew of dignitaries attended the event and it was not just a book launch but perhaps a celebration of the writer’s 50 years in showbiz and the bonds he formed during his journey that spans print, films, television, stage and digital media.
Karan Johar interviewed the panel on the dais comprising Mahesh Bhatt, Javed Akhtar, Sudhir Mishra, Kabir Bedi and Ronnie Screwvala for their memories and impressions about the author.
Mishra recollected that Khanna, a visionary beyond compare, had made the first ever music video in India under his direction—it featured Nazia and Zoheb Hasan.
“He never had a disdain for popular cinema but always encouraged the experimental,” he added. Misra added that Khanna had talked about things that would happen in the industry years before they finally happened!
Kabir Bedi and Khanna had studied in the same Delhi college, and it was Bedi who recollected Khanna being named the “Most important Indian in Hollywood” by one of the leading magazines in USA when the actor was based there. “We became close friends when he was in Navketan and I was doing “Ishq Ishq Ishq” and later “Bullet.”
Mahesh Bhatt, as always articulate, said, “The standout quality of Amit is that he had the courage to fail in whatever he tries or did. This audacity defines him. In an industry that hates failure, he would not hesitate to try anything new. Yet he never courted glory. One of our most powerful men, he has shown that real power is about not wanting power!”
Javed Akhtar recollected how when he first came to Mumbai, most film people never knew English. “As one of the youngest strugglers, I felt pretty proud of myself as I was praised for my knowledge of the language as well as for whatever I was doing. Then one day, someone told me that there was this man, younger than me, who was working with Dev Anand and who ‘spoke English like Dilip Kumar!’ I became insecure! Later, of course, we met and became close friends. And Amit will do anything for a friend.”
Added Akhtar, “He never thinks small. He has taught the industry to think big. He would, over the years, tell me things that I did not believe would happen but which came true. We had arguments about these things and many others!”
Akhtar added that though the book was voluminous, it was an easy read as Khanna had kept it remarkably reader-friendly.
Ronnie Screwvala added that for Khanna, it was never about him alone but about the industry. “For him, ‘We’ was always bigger than ‘I’ and he was always a fighter! He always thought that we should achieve three to five times bigger than we did,” he said.
Host Karan Johar confessed that one of his directorials was named after Khanna’s evergreen song from his first film “Chalte Chalte” (1976) —“Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.” Khanna replied that Karan’s late father Yash Johar was one of his oldest friends when he had joined Dev Anand’s Navketan Films in the late 1960s. On this occasion, he said that he missed five people the most—the senior Johar, Yash Chopra, and all three Anand brothers—Dev Anand, Vijay Anand and Chetan Anand.
It was left to Johar to ask Khanna what made him think of writing such a book, though Khanna was decidedly the only person in the industry who was qualified to write it. “I was an inquisitive child fond of dabbling in several things,” confessed the all-rounder. “One thing I always believed in was to value relationships over business. But my research team and I found out so many interesting facts during these three or four years. Probably the most important was the no country in the world has such a vast spectrum of arts and everything else.”
For example, Indian music was older than the oldest Western music by some 1000 years, he said. “The oldest form of media was found during the time of Emperor Ashoka. And our ‘Natyashastra’ is 2000 years old.”
Khanna added to applause that Indians had pluralism in their psyche and this had nothing to do with religion. “It’s the way we think,” he said. “Today, we have got obsessed with how we access media, but the media never changes itself, it’s how we consume it that is changing. It’s an engagement economy. “
Asked what he foresaw in the future, he said that he had sufficient evidence by way of research and interactions that showed that even the fears of Indian classical arts and culture dying were unfounded. “It’s a fact that there are more people studying our classical forms of songs and dances than ever before,” he revealed.
The event was attended also by Boney Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Kiran Shantaram, Mukesh Bhatt, Alka Yagnik (whose career-first song recording was of a song written by Khanna), Ila Arun, actor Amit Bahl, Kamal and Ajit Barjatiya, Kiran and Ramesh Sippy, Anupama and Vinod Chopra, Govind Nihalani, Saeed Mirza Dharmesh Darshan, Nikhil Advani, Sonali and Goldie Behl, Prem Sagar, Aruna Desai, Renu Chopra, Kabir Bedi, Anup Jalota, Lalit Pandit, Ameen Sayani, Neeraj Roy, Dheeraj Kumar, Avtar Gill, Ramesh Taurani, Renu Chopra and others.
The event was held at the Mehboob Recording Studio, where leading composers had recorded songs for decades. Khanna himself had worked there on a few of his films as lyricist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.