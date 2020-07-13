Bleecker Street has secured U.S. rights to “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” a Regency era romantic comedy that is set to star Indian actress Freida Pinto, Constance Wu, Sope Dirisu, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Sam Heughan, reports Variety.
“We have something gorgeous in store for you all. Mr. Malcolm’s List directed by my awesome friend @emmahollyjones is coming together beautifully and I am so happy to be exec producing this with the fabulous @constancewu. This is another example of incredible things coming together when tenacious, collaborative women come together,” Pinto wrote on Instagram July 9. “See you all back in time!”
The film, an adaptation of a novel of the same name written by Suzanne Allain, will start production next spring in Ireland, according to the report. The project was presented to buyers during the recent Cannes Film Festival virtual market. A theatrical release is planned for 2022.
Allain will pen the screenplay. The novel will be published globally by Berkley Press later this month, and is said to put a fresh spin on those well-worn stories of meeting cute amidst a swirl of frock coats and ball gowns, said Variety.
Here’s the log line, as per the publication: “The film follows Julia (Wu), a society lady jilted by London’s most eligible bachelor Mr. Malcolm (Dirisu), when she fails to meet one of the items on his list of requirements for a bride. Feeling shunned and humiliated, she enlists her friend Selina (Pinto) to help her take revenge on Mr. Malcolm by tricking him into thinking he has found his perfect match. The plan appears to be working when Henry (Heughan) threatens Julia’s scheme by courting Selina for himself. Their scheme is further upended by the meddling of the bumbling Lord Cassidy (Jackson-Cohen).”
