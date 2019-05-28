After the Mumbai dance team, The Kings, was crowned the winner of the NBC dance reality show, “World of Dance,” another team from the Indian city is ready to take another stage by storm.
Season 14 of “America’s Got Talent” will premiere May 28 on NBC, and the world will be introduced to V Unbeatable, a group of young girls and boys from the slums of Mumbai who have worked their way up through sheer talent.
As a teaser, a video of the dancers, ages 12-27, and their jaw-dropping performance, was posted by “America’s Got Talent” on its social media accounts. That close to five-minute video, which was posted May 24, has so far been viewed 11 million times on Facebook alone, and has been shared close to 100,000 times.
“There’s a reason their name is V. Unbeatable! See for yourself on the season premiere of #AGT Tuesday 8/7c on @NBC,” read the accompanying caption.
The energetic dancers chanted ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ in unison before embarking on their act.
V Unbeatable, which grooved to the song, “Malhari,” from the Ranveer Singh starrer, “Bajirao Mastani,” blew everyone’s minds with their incredible flips and acrobatic skills.
Suffice it to say, every person in that room was holding his/her breath while the young dancers flew (literally!) from one end of the stage to another. Amidst loud cheers, they continued to perform, and by the end, everyone was in awe. As the judges gave them a standing ovation, the sound of loud clapping reverberated through the room.
The judges this year include Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel.
When Union asked what do they want to do if they win the show, one the members said: “We want the world to know who V. Unbeatable are.”
“The life in Mumbai slums is very hard. We don’t get water. Like everything…,” one of the dancers of the 28-member group told Union when asked about their city before being overwhelmed with emotions.
A montage later gave a glimpse into their lives and the hardships that they endured, and continue to endure.
“Many members of our group live in slums. The slums are very crowded, dirty and they don’t get proper electricity. Often seven to 10 people are staying in one room. It is very challenging to survive there. Each day we pray for a better life but in slums, there is very little opportunity for us,” one of the dancers says in the video.
Watch the video here:
