How many more tricks does the Mumbai-based dance group V. Unbeatable have up their sleeve? Well, America wants to know.
Their creativity and mind-blowing stunts and flips have helped them advance to the semifinals of “America’s Got Talent” along with six other teams. The results of the live shows were announced on the Aug. 21 episode of the NBC reality series.
However, the judges saw it coming. After the acrobat dance troupe comprising around 29 members ages 12 to 27 shined during the live quarterfinals Aug. 20, Howie Mandel told them: I’ve been here for ten years and I’ve watched it for 14 years. By far, this was the best performance I’ve ever seen.”
“Every time we see you guys, you push the boundaries…What is so important about what you did tonight, compared to some of the previous acts, you made every second of those two minutes count,” Simon Cowell told the crew.
“I haven’t even clapped because a clap does not even compare to what you deserve,” Julianne Hough said, adding they were the best performers of the night.
The team, which earned the Golden Buzzer during the Judge Cuts Round, appears to take their jumping and flying skills to the next level in every round. (training for those giant human pyramids!) See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2MjswMO.
For this act, they also got in pushcarts and hoops and pushed their creativity further by leaping through hoops without missing a beat. They are so well-coordinated, appear fearless and put immense energy into every act.
They received a standing ovation from the judges and every single member of the audience.
On Aug. 22, “America’s Got Talent” announced on Twitter: “There’s a reason they’re called V unbeatable. They’re going straight to Semifinals! #AGTResults.”
V Unbeatable shared the tweet and wrote: “Thank you everyone. We are going straight to semifinals because of your tremendous votes, love and blessings. Keep supporting us.”
The young dancers have given their blood, sweat and tears to dance and its finally paying off!
Watch their incredible performance here:
