“Goin back to high school to cause problems for @kianamadeira,” wrote Indian American actor/comedian Nik Dodani on Instagram to announce his casting on Season 2 of the Netflix series, “Trinkets.”
The series is based on “Trinkets,” the young adult novel by Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith, who serves as an executive producer on the series.
Dodani, star of shows like CBS’ “Murphy Brown” and Netflix’s “Atypical,” also posted a photo that shows him posing with a copy of “Trinkets.”
Dodani, according to Deadline, is set for a recurring role on the second and final season, the shooting of which is underway in Portland, Oregon, and the premiere of which will be in 2020.
In “Trinkets,” when three teenage girls from different corners of the high school cafeteria find themselves in the same mandated Shoplifter’s Anonymous meeting, an unlikely friendship forms. Elodie (Brianna Hildebrand, “Deadpool”) — the grieving misfit, Moe (Kiana Madeira, “The Flash”) — the mysterious outsider, and Tabitha (Quintessa Swindell) — the imperfect picture of perfection, find strength in each other as they negotiate family issues, high school drama and the complicated dilemma of trying to fit in while longing to break out.
Dodani will portray Moe’s (Madeira) intellectual rival who causes unexpected problems for her, according to Deadline.
Dodani, 25, started as a stand-up comic in his early 20s, and caught everyone’s attention when he picked his own experience of coming out to his parents as a set in 2016. On the professional front, Dodani has gained momentum with projects like the Netflix LGBTQ film, “Alex Strangelove.”
Dodani previously told IANS that “The queer community is full of so many different kinds of people and it’s exciting to see that (being) reflected on-screen…I’d love to see more queer sex on TV and in movies. It’s not scary, I promise.” (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2N2iDmG)
The third season of “Atypical,” a coming of age story that follows Sam (played by Keir Gilchrist), a 19-year-old on the autism spectrum as he searches for love and independence, premiered Nov. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.