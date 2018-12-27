On New Year’s Eve, a unique and vibrant music show with an eclectic repertoire, to say the least, will premiere on Zee TV Americas. In the show, extremely talented musical powerhouses from India and the U.S. will fuse their extraordinary talents to entertain viewers in a way not seen before.
The rare musical treat, called “Music Room,” is a series conceptualized by Indian musician Bappa Lahiri, and will be headlined by internationally renowned Indian musician Bappi Lahiri and soulful Indian American singer Anuradha Palakurthi-Juju. The USP of “Music Room” lies in its music: the music of all the songs spotlighted on the show has been rearranged by Bappa.
But that’s not all. The first season of the show is a real treasure trove for music fans: established artists from India, who have created and composed musical content, have also been invited to be guests on the show to sing alongside Palakurthi-Juju on their compositions; and six of Bappi Lahiri’s melodies, which have reigned supreme for years, have all been given a fresh treatment by Bappa.
“I’m very excited that Bappi Lahiri is the featured artist in the first series,” Palakurthi-Juju told India-West. “We’ve made it more appealing for the universal audience, for the folks around the U.S. and globally. We’ve added jazz, rock, bossa nova, and all kinds of pop into it. Basically, you take the original composition and you rearrange it. When you hear them, you’ll see that the sound is completely new and fresh.”
The singer explained that the lyrics and the melody remain the same, but the treatment is “new and very different.”
“It’s all live,” Bappa told India-West, “there’s no computerization. So that’s why it’s called ‘Music Room.’ It’s a room full of musicians and singers. This program especially caters to the second-generation Indian Americans because they don’t have much idea of the old songs. So, we are giving them old songs in new styles of music.
“Music Room” feature an all-American orchestra, and the entire production, Bappa said, has been done in the U.S.
“Me and dad are the only people from India,” he remarked.
Season 1 of “Music Room” is presented by Juju Productions, a Boston, Mass.-based music and video production company founded by Palakurthi-Juju.
“I’m hoping it will be received very well,” Palakurthi-Juju told India-West. “Everyone, from a grandfather to a young child, will enjoy it. Bappa has done an amazing job infusing it with different genres of music.”
Even though Bappa has repurposed Bappi Lahiri’s blockbuster songs and made them his own, all the songs, he said, retain their heart and soul.
“It’s my honor to do my dad’s songs. I’ve grown up listening to them,” Bappa told India-West. “When I was rethinking those songs, it was my perspective of the songs as an arranger and a programmer.”
Bappa added that when his father heard the newer versions, he was surprised, in a good way, of course.
“When you hear it, you’ll know it’s a completely new take on the song but at the same time, it’s not a remix or recreation. We haven’t played around with the tune or composition,” he explained.
Palakurthi-Juju noted that attractive melodies have always ruled the roost and this show is just a revival of those songs, with Bappa adding: “These days in Bollywood, it’s all the old songs that we are seeing again and again. So somehow, we all connect to those songs no matter how old they are. But we’ve made sure it’s got the new color to it.”
In “Music Room,” Bappi Lahiri will also reminisce about the times those songs were recorded in the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s, with either Kishore Kumar or Lata Mangeshkar or with Bappa or Palakurthi-Juju.
Going forward, Bappa said he plans to take on classical songs with an American orchestra.
Producing creative, innovative musical endeavors is Juju Productions’ philosophy, said Palakurthi-Juju. And that will also be evident in her upcoming album, “Jaan Meri.”
“For this album, I’ve worked with Ustad Nishad Khan of Itawa Gharana, who is, in my opinion, the world’s best sitarist. He has composed six fantastic Bollywood kind of songs which I’ve sung. It has been arranged by some of the top Bollywood musicians, written by A.R. Rahman and Naushad’s lyricists, and other big names.”
The album will be released by Juju Productions in a couple of months.
“Her upcoming album, which I have heard, is going to be one of the best albums ever made in India, and not just because I’ve worked with her. The music, the tunes, everything about it is amazing,” Bappa added.
“Music Room” will be broadcast at the following times Dec. 31: Zee TV USA: 7:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT; Zee TV CAN: 6:30 pm ET/8:00 pm PT; and Zee TV CAR: 7:00 pm AST.
Watch the trailer for “Music Room” here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.