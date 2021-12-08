Indian American musician Anand Bhatt, known for being the first Indian to walk the Latin Grammy Red Carpet and for his signature sound called "Latindian Style," has a new album out called “Alive,” according to a press release.
The album was recorded during the COVID lockdown.
Bhatt's new album sports his signature "Latindian Style" sound with tablas, Latin beats, and rocking guitars.
During the pandemic, aside from recording the new album, Bhatt also starred in the Amazon Prime TV Show "Rock Star Recipes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.