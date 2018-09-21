Indian American musician, producer and world-ranked salsa dancer Giju John has now stepped into the Malayalam film industry.
John plays the role of a cop, Ahmed Siddique, in the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer gang war drama, “Ranam,” directed by Nirmal Sahadev.
A major portion of the crime drama, also called “Detroit Crossing,” was shot in the U.S., in Atlanta, and Augusta, Georgia, and Detroit, Michigan. About five-ten percent of the film, also featuring Isha Talwar in a key role, was shot in Kerala. (Read earlier India-West story here.)
John’s most recent work is an Indian Bachata album, “Bachata Indu,” co-produced by Grammy Award-winning producer and pianist Christian Tumalan.
His last single, “Más Bhangraton,” an upbeat fusion of Bhangra and Raggaeton, was the finalist at the 2015 International Song Writing Competition.
As a producer, he has produced three films: “Love, Wrinkle-free” (2011); “Hola Venky!” (2014); and “Shreelancer” (2017).
John, who first faced the camera in his debut Latin-Indian fusion album in 2007, told the Deccan Chronicle that he thoroughly enjoyed his first exposure to acting.
John told the publication that his stint as a producer on a Netflix project paved the way for a full-fledged career in acting.
“One of the key assistant producers for the Web series was working for ‘Ranam’ and he informed me that there were two roles that I could try my hand at,” John told the Deccan Chronicle. “I was apprised of the brief and also told that the shoot would be held in the U.S. By that time, I had decided to take up acting and luckily for me, the director Nirmal Sahadev and I had some mutual friends. So, I asked Nirmal if I could audition for the role of a cop. Nirmal warned me that if I was not up to the mark, he would have no qualms in telling me so.”
But it all worked out in the end, with both the director and Sukumaran approving his audition.
In his pivotal role of a cop, John is tasked with investigating a drug cartel in Detroit.
John said that the entire process was an enriching experience.
“The good part was that as an actor I got to observe and learn. As a producer, I learnt the difficulties of making a big budget film,” he said, adding that he is pursuing other film offers.
