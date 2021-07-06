In 2019, when Rajna Swaminathan, acclaimed mrudangam artist – among a handful of women playing the mrudangam professionally – composer, and scholar, released her debut album, “Agency and Abstraction,” music connoisseurs took notice: she created new sounds from the instrument – which she started playing when she was just five – breaking away from tradition.
In her music and research, according to her website, the Indian American musician “explores the undercurrents of rhythmic experience and emergent textures in collective improvisation.”
She received her creative foundation on the instrument from her father, P.K. Swaminathan, and mrudangam maestro Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman. While she spent much of her youth performing in the Carnatic music and Bharatanatyam scenes across the diaspora and in India, her music has also been informed by her study of Western classical piano, an affinity for Indian film music and other popular music, and extensive collaborations with improvisers in New York’s creative music scene.
Swaminathan’s scholarly work, according to her bio, also intersects with her musical study and informs her creative perspective: she holds degrees in anthropology and French from the University of Maryland, College Park, and just graduated from Harvard University with a Ph.D. in music — creative practice and critical inquiry — a doctoral program founded by her Indian American mentor, pianist-composer Vijay Iyer.
In a series of profiles showcasing some of Harvard’s stellar graduates, the Harvard Gazette writes that under Iyer, “she hopes to create music that inspires, uplifts, and serves as a space where people of diverse experiences can connect honestly.”
Swaminathan, the daughter of first-generation immigrants from India, grew up in the suburbs of Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Swaminathan’s father, now retired, was a physicist at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, but his passion was the mrudangam.
After she graduated, she continued to perform, engage with jazz and Black American experimental music, said the Gazette, adding that she lived the life of a freelance musician for a couple of years and formed the band RAJAS, which “enabled her to try new approaches to improvisation.”
One of the reasons Swaminathan came to Harvard was Iyer, whom she had met when she was just eight.
Iyer called Swaminathan “a groundbreaking 21st-century composer-performer and thinker.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.