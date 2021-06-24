Students from ages six to 17 presented both contemporary self-choreographed dances and traditional dances from the Bharatanatyam repertoire at the Pragathi Art Foundation’s annual Bharatanatyam dance recital, held May 30 at the Bonita Performing Arts Center in San Dimas, Calif.
The 2021 concert, organized by the Southern California-based Indian American-founded classical dance school, was themed, “My Daring Dream,” reflecting a spectrum of students’ dreams, including challenging gender wage equity, moving in zero gravity, time travelling across different decades via iconic dances, and building a new vision to be the president of the United States of America, according to a press release.
The hallmark of this year’s performance was that despite the challenges of learning dance on Zoom, students were able to persevere and create dances about a dream worth daring to pursue in their lives, it said.
The foundation has been organizing annual concerts since 2003. One of the goals of the organization is to help foster an artistic dialogue between the personal and cultural spheres.
Original and creative works choreographed by students who dance in the traditional Bharatanatyam technique with its complex footwork and gestural language (mudras) allows for such an intense, creative space, stated the release, adding that “while keeping traditions alive, students also find a sense of belonging and new meaning making via these performances.”
The recital also raised $650 via sponsorship to donate to Give India, a grassroots organization, to help them fight the second wave of COVID crisis in India.
The 2021 recital can be watched on the YouTube channel of Pragathi Art Foundation.
