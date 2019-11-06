MUMBAI — Pravesh Sippy’s 45 minute short film “My Home India” screens in New York at the Village East Cinema, East Village Manhattan from Nov. 8. On Dec. 6 it will screen in Los Angeles. And Chicago is also on the map. This is the beginning of its Oscar run campaign.
“My Home India” is a memoir of the little-known personal history of Kira Banasinska, a Polish woman. From 1942 to 1947, she helped heal and house several thousand Poles from Siberian Labor Camps during World War II in India.
This film is about this fragile but stubborn and strong-willed woman. It is a
rare collection of previously-unseen archives combined with first-hand testimonies
from survivors – a discovery of the extraordinary in the ordinary. Personal history
is seldom the same as projected history, and Banasinska did not choose greatness:
Greatness chose her.
While making a home for them in India, India became Banasinska’s home. Both in films and books, a lot is spoken about World War II, but little is known about what happened to the Poles who survived Soviet Siberian labor camps and found their way into India.
These Poles have different stories to tell but have one common link –Banasinska. She was the wife of Eugene Banasinska, the first Polish Consul-General of Poland in what was then Bombay.
The History
Attacked in September 1939 twice, by a Nazi Germany and the Communist USSR, Poland had the grave misfortune of becoming the hotbed for World War II. Millions of Poles from all religions were forced into exile and taken as labor by the Communist USSR to Siberian Labor Camps. England pressurized the Soviet Presidium to issue an amnesty. The Sikorski – Mayski pact was signed between the Polish government in exile and the Soviet Union. Severval thousand Poles from Siberian Labor camps were rescued and given shelter in Iran. All the able men joined the newly-formed Polish Army under General Anders.
In August 1942, the original idea of placing the rest of the rescued Poles in British India came from Babra Vere-Hodges of the Women’s Voluntary Service. Several thousand old people, women and children were sent by road from Iran in trucks to Karachi. They traveled on to England, Africa, Mexico, New Zealand and to Mumbai, India. Banasinska, as part of the Polish Red Cross, helped settle them in
two refugee camps, one at Jamnagar for 500 children and another larger camp
for old people, women and small children at Vallivade, Kolhapur in Maharashtra. There were more than 6000 Polish refugees in India during the period of 1942 to 1948.
After India’s Independence, in 1948, most of them relocated from India to the
UK, a few went to Latin America and France and even fewer returned to Communist Poland.
The team:
Anjali Bhushan, Director
Anjali Bhushan, has directed and produced two documentaries earlier—“Smiling Woman of Banda” and “India’s Daughter.” To her credit as a film technician are “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” as chief assistant director, “Kismet Konnection” as writer, “Dharm” as associate director and “Shivaay” as creative producer.
Her current tenure as Vice-President (Creative) for T-Series includes work on “Satyameva Jayate,” “Batti Gul Meter Chalu,” “ Batla House,” Kabir Singh” and the forthcoming “Marjaavaan” and “Street Dancer 3D,”
.She is also developing theatrical and digital films for Netflix, Google and other OTT platforms for T-Series. Bhushan has also developed digital series scripts and music video concepts and helped execute several music videos as part of her mandate at T-Series.
Małgorzata Czausow, Research Consultant
The research Consultant on the project is Małgorzata Czausow, a graduate of Oriental Philology and Journalism at the Jagiellonian University. She personally met Banasińska and for many years had maintained close contact with her. Czausow spent another five years in India (2007 – 2011) working in the Consulate- General of Poland in Bombay. She loves India and its culture, and completed a three-year Hindi Course at Hindustani Prachar Sabha in Bombay.
Pravesh Sippy, Executive Producer
Pravesh Sippy has been producer and executive producer of multiple Hindi films, including those produced by his father, eminent producer and distributor N.N. Sippy. Among them are “Ghazab,” “Meri Jung,” “Aaj Ka Goondaraj” and “Daayra.”
He then forayed into international co-production ventures, like the Indo-Finnish film “The Real Mc-Coy” (1999). The Square Circle (TIME Magazine’s top 10 pick, it had its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and the US Premiere at the Hampton’s International Film Festival. It received two awards at the Valenciennes Film Festival and excellent reviews at many others.
