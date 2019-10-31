ARTESIA, Calif. — “Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures: A Gollywood Wedding!/No Dilly Dally in New Delhi!” premiered on Oct. 25 on Disney Channel. In the popular animated show, Mickey and his pals travel to New Delhi for the wedding of their friends Savi and Raj.
The choreography for the two episodes was done by Southern California-based Nakul Dev Mahajan. Happy with the India setting, the Indian American recalled a time when he as a young immigrant lacked role models. “It’s nice for young kids to have this exposure to Indian culture,” he told India-West.
The episodes have the beloved characters of Daisy and Minnie going off on a rickshaw ride, getting lost and finding themselves on a Bollywood set. Soon, they are in a dance number for a film. Mahajan, whose Bollywood dancing chops is now well known in Hollywood, said he set the movements like he would with any of his students at NDM, Southern California’s ubiquitous dance studio.
Mahajan’s skills are also being used by Disney for the upcoming series, “Mira, Royal Detective,” slated to release in 2020. “It is going to revolve around Indian culture and it is going to be extraordinary,” he promised, though he was not at liberty to disclose further details. (See earlier story in India-West here: https://bit.ly/2PtbVI7)
Unlike classical dance, where the movements are defined and one can gauge whether a performance is good or not, how does one judge a free form dance like Bollywood? “It is very subjective,” agreed Mahajan. What some like, others pan. “First, I focus on the lyrics and the mood,” he told India-West, and then he gets to work on his USP, which is to blend the traditional with the new. At one end, the modern keeps it from looking dated and on the other, “the traditional provides a genuine experience.” Mahajan surmised that this approach has lent him longevity in the industry.
Recognizing his contributions in making Bollywood dance a by-word now, by opening the first Bollywood dance school in the U.S. and taking it to American daytime and primetime television as well as the White House, Satrang, the organization that serves the South Asian LGBTQ community, on Oct. 19, at its 22nd annual gala at the Olympic Collection in Los Angeles, bestowed him with their “Visionary Award.”
