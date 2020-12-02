Nazneen Contractor is spreading holiday cheer early. The Indo-Canadian actress plays the lead role opposite David Alpay Michael in Hallmark Channel’s new film, “The Christmas Ring.”
The film premiered on the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Channel Nov. 7.
In the film, Contractor, a reporter, searches for the love story behind an antique engagement ring. With the help of the ring owner’s grandson, they learn the legacy his grandparents left behind.
Born in Mumbai and raised in Nigeria, Africa, until the age of seven, Contractor attended a boarding school in London before her family moved to Toronto, Canada, where she spent the majority of her young adulthood and studied classical ballet, according to her bio on Hallmark Channel’s website. It wasn’t until the age of 16, when she realized she actually wanted to pursue acting seriously. Her first lead role was in the play, “Pericles,” at the prestigious Stratford Shakespeare Festival in Ontario, Canada, following which she was offered the opportunity to enroll in Stratford’s conservatory program. Shortly thereafter, she joined the cast of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” as Hermia.
She eventually made the move to TV and films. After featuring in a regular role in the Anthony Hines produced Fox pilot, “The Papdits,” Contractor landed the role of Layla Hourani in CBC’s “The Border.” The series aired worldwide, garnering her a Golden Nymph Award nomination at The Montecarlo Television Festival.
Upon moving to Los Angeles, Calif., Contractor booked the role of Kayla Hassan in the eighth season of the hit Fox drama series, “24.” Other roles soon followed, including a recurring role on the CBS comedy, “Rules of Engagement.”
Contractor later joined the cast of the final season of the hit drama, “Covert Affairs,” opposite Piper Perabo, before landing the role of Farah Nazan in NBC’s revival, “Heroes Reborn.” On the film front, Contractor appeared as Rima Harewood in the Paramount feature film, “Star Trek Into Darkness.”
Most recently, Contractor starred as “Zara Hallam” in the Frank Spotnitz produced drama series, “Ransom.” She also voiced the role of “Synara San” in “Star Wars Resistance.”
