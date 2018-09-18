Indian American actress Sarayu Rao, also known as Sarayu R. Blue, is excitedly awaiting the release of her next big assignment on TV: a comedy-drama on NBC in which she plays the lead role. The show, “I Feel Bad,” is set to premiere Sept. 19.
Just last week Rao shared a photo on Instagram in which she can be seen playfully posing in front of a billboard advertising the show, and wrote: “Honestly? I feel great. #ifeelbad.”
The cast of this modern comedy about being perfectly ok with being imperfect – from Indian American filmmaker Aseem Batra, Amy Poehler, Julie Anne Robinson and Universal TV – also includes Paul Adelstein, Madhur Jaffrey, Brian George, James Buckley, Zach Cherry and Johnny Pemberton. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2xhqXpy)
Written by Batra, the single-camera comedy stars Rao as Emet Kamala-Sweetzer, who is the perfect mom, boss, wife, friend and daughter, states NBC. “OK, she’s not perfect. In fact, she’s just figuring it out like the rest of us. Sure, she feels bad when she has a sexy dream about someone other than her husband, or when she pretends not to know her kids when they misbehave in public, or when she uses her staff to help solve personal problems. But that’s OK, right? Nobody can have it all and do it perfectly,” reads the official synopsis.
“I Feel Bad,” Batra told Tribune News Service, is a comedy that reflects the way families in 2018 look. “The bottom line to cast and crew is you can have a family that looks like this without it being a thing. That’s the story they are trying to tell,” she was quoted as saying.
Even though the lead is Indian, Rao told the publication that that wasn’t always the case.
“This role was just a role,” she said. “When I was auditioning with people, it was every ethnicity. And they were just looking for the right person. And when they then cast me in it, obviously we got South Asian parents, and made it more specific in that sense. But this was not specifically written to be this style. This just ended up being that because that’s how we got here, which is really cool.”
Rao, known for recurring guest roles in shows like CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory,” the CW series “No Tomorrow,” comedies like “Two and a Half Men” and cop dramas like “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Agents of Shield,” as well as roles in movies like Robert Redford’s “Lions for Lambs,” most recently starred opposite John Cena in the comedy, “Blockers.”
She told Tribune News Service that landing a lead role on a show like this has been a dream come true.
“When I first started out, the roles I would be sent out to audition for were very specific,” she said. “Then it started branching out to roles of any ethnicity. I could press my agents to send me out for other roles, but whether the roles end up in that direction is the difficult part. This is very new territory to be able to read for a lead role like this.”
“I Feel Bad” will premiere Sept. 19 at 10/9c on NBC. Following its premiere, the show will air every Thursday at 9:30/8:30c.
