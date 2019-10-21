It’s a gloomy day for folks working on the TV show, “Sunnyside.” The immigrant-themed comedy starring Indian American actor Kal Penn, which just premiered Sept. 26 on NBC, has been cancelled. However, fans will still get to see the show online.
USA Today reports that the “low-rated comedy,” which exited after its fourth episode Oct. 17, will remain in production and stream six remaining episodes online, each Thursday, along with a newly added seventh.
“Will & Grace” will be taking its spot, and will premiere Oct. 24.
Penn took to Twitter to update his followers, writing, “Excited to continue airing #Sunnyside online but also... The upcoming episodes are SO funny and I’m excited to share ‘em with y’all! Download the @NBC app and hit up http://nbc.com!”
In another tweet, Penn wrote: “Upped to an 11 episode order for digital while we shop this baby around! 11 funny, heartwarming patriotic episodes of the most diverse show on tv for ya. I love our INSANELY talented writers & cast & crew! US watch online now @nbc.”
The comedy, according to USA Today, “averaged 2.7 million viewers within seven days of its Sept. 26 premiere, making it the least-watched new series in TV’s official premiere week.” The publication quoted NBC as saying that “digital viewership among young adults more than doubled the low ‘Sunnyside’ audience but it was not enough to save the show on TV.”
Penn not only starred on the show but also co-wrote and co-executive produced it.
In the show, according to a press release, Garrett Modi (Penn) was living the American Dream. As the youngest New York City councilman ever, he was rubbing elbows with the political elite, attending star-studded parties and was the pride of Queens. But instead of spending his time in office helping the people that got him elected, he lost his way amidst the power and glamour of politics. When his downward spiral got him busted for public intoxication (and downright stupidity), it was all caught on tape and ended his career. Now, Garrett’s crashing with his sister Mallory and wondering where it all went wrong. That is, until he’s hired by a diverse group of idealists who dream of becoming American citizens and believe he can help – giving him a new sense of purpose and a chance for redemption, as long as he remembers where he came from.
The half-hour comedy series also stars actress Kiran Deol, who was born in Britain but raised in Boca Raton, Florida. She plays Mallory Modi.
