HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Anupam Kher-starrer medical drama "New Amsterdam" has been picked up for a full season by NBC.
According to PTI, the network announced Oct. 10 that it will have nine more episodes, bringing the total count to 22.
Airing in a prime slot directly after the network's smash-hit "This Is Us," the show premiered Sept. 25 and has garnered big ratings since.
An excited Kher, who is currently shooting for the medical drama, tweeted, "This is such an exhilarating news. @NBCNewAmsterdam gets picked up for full season. Additional nine episodes!".
The actor plays an Indian physician, Dr. Vijay Kapoor, on the show, which also features Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims and Tyler Labine.
"You notice how different actors approach a scene and it's so much fun. Even the guest stars are brilliant," Kher told PTI.
"With every shoot I feel great as this has taken me back to my drama school days, when I would wake up early to learn my lines, however, in this drama, learning medical terms and pronouncing them right, has been a huge challenge," he added.
Apart from his international projects, Kher is also preparing for his next Hindi film, "The Accidental Prime Minister," a biopic based on the life of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Business Standard reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.