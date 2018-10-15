NBC has given a put pilot commitment order for a Kal Penn-led comedy series.
Penn, most recently seen in the former ABC drama series, “Designated Survivor,” will co-write, executive produce and star in the series. The Indian American actor will co-write the comedy with Matt Murray. The duo will be supervised by “The Good Place” creator and executive producer Michael Schur.
The project, produced by Universal TV where Schur and Murray have overall deals, centers on a disgraced New York City councilman and former baseball wunderkind Garrett Shah (Penn), who finds his calling when faced with six recent immigrants in search of the American Dream, according to a Deadline report.
Penn and Murray executive produce alongside Schur via his Fremulon, David Miner of 3 Arts Entertainment and Dan Spilo of Industry Entertainment, the report said.
Penn is committed to return to the series, “Designated Survivor,” about the White House, which was recently picked up by Netflix following ABC’s cancellation, with a one-year deal, according to the report. It is scheduled to premiere on Netflix next year.
Penn, whose series acting credits also include “House” and “How I Met Your Mother,” also did a stint working for the Obama administration. He is represented by UTA, Industry Entertainment and Fuller Law, it said.
