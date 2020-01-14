The team of “New Amsterdam” is beyond ecstatic. The hit NBC drama series has been renewed for three more years, through the 2022-23 season.
The medical drama stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine and Indian actor Anupam Kher.
So far this season, “New Amsterdam,” said NBC, is drawing almost 10 million viewers in “live plus seven day” Nielsen ratings while averaging a 1.7 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographics.
The Season 2 finale aired in November 2019. The show returns Jan. 14 at 10/9c.
The renewal means Kher will have to be stationed in New York for a long time. But who’s complaining?
“What a FANTASTIC, AMAZING, MIND-BLOWING news!!!! My show @NBCNewAmsterdam gets an extension of THREE more seasons. Congratulations to the whole team!!! Jai Ho!!!” Kher tweeted with a bunch of emojis.
“STOP PRESS. NOT 1 MORE, NOT 2 MORE, BUT 3 MORE SEASONS????!!!!???!! BLIMEY!!! CONGRATS @nbcnewamsterdam TEAM!!! So proud & pleased! Incredible news! Thank you @NBC!!!” tweeted Agyeman. “And THANK YOU to all who are watching and keeping us in employment!! Big love!!
Kher, who plays the role of Indian physician Dr. Vijay Kapoor on the show, previously told India-West: “I’m glad to be a part of the series which again talks about compassion. And I’m also glad that one of the primary lead characters on the show is that of an Indian doctor which allows me, gives me, opportunities to bring Indianness to the series which is very popular, whether it’s in the form of Laddu or Hanuman Chalisa or Hindi. It’s a very gratifying feeling… This is being a different kind of ambassador for my country.” (Read Kher’s interview here: https://bit.ly/2V9doTG)
Inspired by the oldest public hospital in America, the show follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin, the institution’s newest medical director, who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. Not taking “no” for an answer, Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital – the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers and the president of the United States under one roof – and return it to the glory that put it on the map.
