The new NBC comedy, “Perfect Harmony,” which features Indian American actor Rizwan Manji in a series regular role, is nearing its date of release.
This freshman show about finding inspiration in the most unlikely places is set to premiere Sept. 26 at 8:30/7:30c.
In “Perfect Harmony,” starring Bradley Whitford, when former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran “unexpectedly stumbles into choir practice at a small-town church, he finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite the ultimate clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness, just when they all need it most.”
Manji will play Reverend Jax, who according to Deadline, was not born in the U.S. but has a lifelong love affair with American pop culture.
The cast includes Anna Camp, Tymberlee Hill, Will Greenberg, Geno Segers and Spencer Allport.
Lesley Wake Webster is writing and executive producing, while Jason Winer is direct and executive producing. Bradley Whitford, Adam Anders and Jon Radler are executive producing this comedy.
“Perfect Harmony” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Small Dog Picture Company.
Manji, who currently stars in Syfy’s “The Magicians” and CBC’s “Schitt’s Creek,” has had over a two-decade career spanning films and TV. His TV credits go back to “One Life to Live” in 1999 and “Law and Order: Criminal Intent” in 2005.
Best known for his role of Rajiv Gidwani on NBC’s “Outsourced,” some of Manji’s memorable film credits include “Charlie Wilson’s War,” “The Dictator,” “Transformers,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Don Jon,” “Equals,” “The Tiger Hunter,” “Paterson” and “The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot,” alongside Sam Elliott and Ron Livingston.
