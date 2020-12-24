NBCUniversal has selected two Indian American writers for its 2020-21 Writers on the Verge class.
Comedy writer Shawn Parikh and drama writer Sujana Gowni are among eight writers chosen for the program.
Chosen from an applicant pool of more than 2,400 submissions, the new class joins the long-tenured initiative for emerging writers of diverse backgrounds. This year’s program is taking place virtually.
Created in 2005, like the name suggests, the program provides talented writers who are “on the verge” of breaking into episodic television with a final polish to their writing and pitch presentation skills in order to prepare them for a staff writing position following the completion of the program.
The program counts executive producers Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier (“LA’s Finest”), Keto Shimizu (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) and Gina Monreal (“NCIS”), among its alumni.
After NBCUniversal’s recent announcement that the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts across film, television and streaming would be unified under one umbrella, Writers on the Verge is now under the purview of the global talent development and inclusion team that services the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, the entertainment television networks, streaming platforms and Universal Studio Group.
Last year’s class saw four writers staffed on primetime series soon after finishing the program: Shirin Najafi on NBC’s “Connecting…,” Shani Am. Moore on Netflix’s “Sweet Magnolias,” Indian American Mitali Jahagirdar on Disney +’s “Just Beyond,” and Maya Houston on The CW’s “Batwoman.”
Over the course of six months, the new class will develop pilot scripts and fine-tune their pitching skills under the guidance of Jen Grisanti, a former CBS/Paramount and Spelling TV executive. Writers will be paired with NBCUniversal programming executives who will serve as their mentors and provide feedback on their scripts and pitching prowess. They will also have the opportunity to build relationships with network executives, showrunners and agents. At the end of the program, the writers will be considered for available writing assignments across the NBCUniversal portfolio.
Parikh shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Been sitting on this bestest news for a while and still pinching myself to be grouped with these writerhumans. And hope to be repping a new Indian comedy voice!!”
After nailing a kiss and a single line in “Bye Bye Birdie” in ninth grade, Parikh knew two things for sure: he loved showbiz and he did not love women, according to his bio.
Being a gay Indian American pursuing a creative career, he is an uberbrown sheep — although, he did his best to make his parents proud with a degree in political science and a master’s in psychology, it said.
A student of improv, standup and sketch, he has appeared on shows like “Outsourced,” “Cougar Town,” “What/If” and “Mom.”
In addition to writing and starring in an independent pilot, “Bad Indians,” with Devanshi Patel and a spoof of HBO’s “The Night Of” for Funny or Die, Parikh’s short film, “Khol” (“open”), starring Sarayu Blue, played a global festival circuit.
He is repped by Klasco Entertainment.
Gowni is a writer and political organizer, who was born in Mississippi, and grew up between India, California, and Boston, Massachusetts. She went to college for finance, but post quarter-life crisis, “realized that spending the rest of her life behind a desk crunching numbers would hasten her mid-life crisis,” said her bio. So, she went into community organizing, and now splits her time between working for grassroots organizations and Human Rights Watch and writing stories.
As a writer, she’s placed in Launchpad’s Pilot and Feature competitions, the PAGE awards, the Academy Nicholls Fellowship, and was most recently a Fellow of the Women in Film/Black List feature lab.
She also volunteers as a legal observer with the National Lawyers Guild and writes stories for gaming studios.
She is repped by Kaplan/Perrone and Paradigm.
