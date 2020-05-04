MUMBAI — On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, Amazon Prime Video introduces Sanjeev Mehra, played by Neeraj Kabi, in a never-before role as a charismatic journalist. Watch him as he takes viewers behind-the-scenes of the fourth estate of democracy.
An Amazon Original Series by creator Sudip Sharma (writer for “Udta Punjab” and “NH10”), “Paatal Lok” is all set to walk viewers through the virtual gates of purgatory on May 15. Produced by Clean Slate Films, the official trailer for the highly anticipated series drops May 5.
