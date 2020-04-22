The United States is among the hardest hit nations by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is not just the physical health of the population that is at risk, but statistics show how mental illness is an epidemic during the pandemic. As self-isolation spikes feelings of loneliness, it can lead to a range of problems, from depression to heart diseases, noted a press release. It is now, more than ever, that people need to stay connected to keep the positivity alive, and with an intent to serve the Indian American community in this hour of need with the best possible information, be it precautions or myth busters along with uplifting interactions, Neeta Bhasin, president of ASB Communications and a well-known community leader for over 30 years, has launched the “Neeta Bhasin Show - Indian at Heart - Universal in Spirit.”
The show, dedicated to uplifting the spirit and keeping each one connected “with humanity and love,” went live on Facebook and Instagram on April 20, said the release.
ASB Communications, a New York-based multicultural marketing and event management company, joined hands with MOH Global Entertainment, a Mumbai-based creative agency; Merlyn Dsouza, music composer, producer, NY Dreams Productions; and The Eagle, a talent management company, for the cause. “With an aim to educate the community members about the prevailing pandemic in their very own language – Hinglish, it also brings support and cheer from the community’s homeland with Indian celebrity performances and interactions,” said the release.
The “Neeta Bhasin Show” will feature interviews with doctors, psychologists, dieticians and other health professionals, as they offer recommendations and expert advice to deal with the pandemic. The show also will offer spiritual guidance, meditation and yoga support to uplift, heal and survive stronger, added the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.