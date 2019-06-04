Netflix has acquired the global rights to the romantic comedy, “Love. Wedding. Repeat,” which stars Indian actress Freida Pinto, Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joel Fry, Jack Farthing, Tim Key, Allan Mustafa and Aisling Bea, according to Deadline.
Currently in production in Rome, according to the publication, the story sees three alternate versions of the same wedding unfold as Jack (Claflin) tries to make sure his little sister has the perfect day. “At the same time, he has to juggle an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleeping pill and unexpectedly reuniting with the girl of his dreams who got away, Dina (Munn). If he succeeds, Jack might find a happy ending of his own,” said the report.
“Love. Wedding. Repeat.” is produced by Guglielmo Marchetti of Notorious Pictures and Piers Tempest of Tempo Productions.
Pinto, who headlined the cast of Refinery29, Untitled Entertainment, and Rebelle Media’s short film, “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” is also set to star in its feature version.
In the period romantic comedy, which is set in early 1800s England, a young lady (Gemma Chan) engages in courtship with a mysterious wealthy suitor, Mr. Malcolm (Sope Dirisu), unaware of his unattainable list of demands for his future wife.
Written by Suzanne Allain and based on her novel of the same name, “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” reported Deadline, will “cast color consciously, using a culturally diverse cast to reclaim historical narratives that are traditionally played by white actors.”
In a video from the set that was posted to her Instagram page, Pinto says: “I never saw casting that was against type, so in my head I never imagined there could be a day where we would have these characters cast against type representing different races and ethnicities. For this film to come along, it just means that we are opening up fiction to a world that possibly did exist even in that time period.”
