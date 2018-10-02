MUMBAI — Director Leena Yadav is happy that Netflix has acquired the worldwide rights of her project "Rajma Chawal" as it will take the story to a global audience.
"Rajma Chawal,” starring Rishi Kapoor, Amyra Dastur and Aniruddh Tanwar, will be available on Netflix worldwide on Nov. 30. It will premiere at the British Film Institute's London Film Festival in October.
"The father-son dynamic is a universal human theme, and Netflix, with its global reach and ability to address a range of audiences with rich and resonant stories, was the ideal partner for us," Yadav said in a statement.
"Being on Netflix invites the whole world into the lives of a family in Chandni Chowk, and we are excited to bring the tumult, color and vitality of both the family and the area to newer audiences," she added.
Set in the chaotic, vibrant Chandni Chowk area in Delhi, "Rajma Chawal" captures the relationship between a father attempting to reconnect with his estranged son through social media, a new world for him.
The film is expected to be an emotional roller-coaster, interspersing grief and the pressure of family expectations with humor, compassion and love. Rishi Kapoor plays the role of Raj Mathur, the father.
Swati Shetty, director, International Originals and Acquisitions, Netflix, said: "'Rajma Chawal' takes the viewer along the highs and lows of family dynamics, and we hope members around the world will relate to the story and its multi-dimensional characters."
