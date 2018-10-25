MUMBAI — Netflix Inc. announced Oct. 9 that its original series, “Selection Day,” based on Indo-Australian Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name, will launch globally on Dec. 28.
“Selection Day” is a coming-of-age drama about two brothers who are raised by their strict, obsessive father to be star cricket players in India, said a press release. It’s a moving story about ambition, love, acceptance and finding your own path.
The cast includes Mahesh Manjrekar (“Slumdog Millionaire,” “Kaante”), Ratna Pathak Shah (“Love Per Square Foot,” “Lipstick Under My Burkha”), Rajesh Tailang (“The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” “Mukkabaaz”) and introduces newcomers Yash Dholye and Mohammad Samad as brothers Radha and Manju Kumar.
Simran Sethi, Indian American director of International Originals at Netflix, said, “We are excited to share this joyous and emotional coming of age story with India and the world. “‘Selection Day’ is an amazing opportunity to expand our array of programming after the exciting debuts of ‘Sacred Games’ and ‘Ghoul’.”
Producer Anil Kapoor said, “With ‘Selection Day,’ Netflix is once again bringing Indian talent onto the world stage. India is a land rich with stories, and we can now share these across the globe. I can't think of a better way of bringing people together.”
Producer Anand Tucker commented, “When I read Aravind Adiga’s beautiful and brilliant book, I felt that this was a story that deserved a global stage. I hope audiences from Minnesota to Mombasa to Mumbai will all love this show. The fantastic creative partnership we have with Netflix has enabled us to bring this universal story of family, cricket and coming of age to thrilling life.”
