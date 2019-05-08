The television-watching habits of Indians are fast changing, with more and more people swapping the traditional medium for digital platforms. And by offering diverse content to audiences known for their immense love for films, streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon are making the flip easier.
Netflix continues to invest in Indian content, making an announcement April 15 about adding ten new original films supported by the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Anurag Kashyap and Karan Johar.
Through this growing slate of films, Netflix stated, Indian storytellers and talent will bring to life authentic stories, across a range of subjects and genres, including drama, sci-fi, thriller, horror, comedy and romance.
Netflix India made the announcement on Twitter in a pure Bollywood fashion, writing: “Pictures abhi baaki hai mere dost. We’re happy to announce that 10 new Indian original films are coming your way.”
The streaming platform’s aim is to make available to its members a total of 15 new original Indian films by the end of 2020. This includes the previously announced titles like “Music Teacher,” “Cobalt Blue,” “Chopsticks,” “Upstarts” and “Bulbul.”
The ten new Netflix Indian original films, per Netflix, include:
“Ghost Stories”: Directors Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap reunite to tell spine-chilling tales, produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Ashi Dua.
“Class of ‘83”: Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Atul Sabharwal, it explores the story of an upright policeman-turned-trainer whose students grapple with the complexities of honor, morals and devotion to the nation.
“Mrs. Serial Killer”: When her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, a doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent. The thriller is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan.
“Guilty”: Produced by Dharmatic and directed by Ruchi Narain, “Guilty” explores the versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heart throb of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, this story makes viewers question who is really accused in a circumstance like this.
“Yeh Ballet”: Directed by Sooni Taraporevala and produced by Roy Kapur Films, this is a story about two boys from very low-income families who discover ballet and through it a way to escape their challenging circumstances. Over the course of the film, the unlikely ‘ballerinos’ find that escape is not as easy as they thought.
“House Arrest”: Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and Samit Basu, written by Samit Basu and produced by India Stories, this film is the story of a man – trapped in his own fears – who locks himself at home, only to find that while he can restrict his interaction with the world, he can’t keep the world from entering his domain.
“Kaali Khuhi”: With a history of female infanticide and mysterious deaths of its residents, this Punjab village must be saved, and it is up to 10-year-old Shivangi to be its savior. The film is directed by Terrie Samundra and produced by Manomay Motion Pictures.
“Maska”: The film is about a confused millennial who sets out to fulfil his fantasy of becoming a movie star, until a summer romance with a clear-headed girl helps him discover the fine line between dreams and delusions. The film is directed by Neeraj Udhwani and produced by Seher Aly Latif and Shivani Saran’s Mutant Films.
“Freedom”: Directed and produced by Dibakar Banerjee, it is the story of an Indian family interwoven with the personal, ideological and sexual history of India and how desire plays a common role in each.
“Serious Men”: Produced by Bombay Fables and Cineraas Entertainment, the film is about a wily slum dweller, who cons the country into believing his dim-witted 10-year-old son is a genius only to realize that the only victim of his dangerous game is his son. Based on Manu Joseph’s book, the film will be adapted and directed for the screen by Sudhir Mishra.
The new slate of films follows the success of older originals like “Lust Stories,” an Indian anthology film; “Soni,” a tale of two Indian police officers; a quirky romantic comedy, “Love Per Square Foot”; and a humorous family drama set in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, “Rajma Chawal.”
“When Netflix launched in India, we changed the way Indian audiences enjoy their films,” said Srishti Behl Arya, director of international original film, India, Netflix. “Given our diversity, history and culture, India is home to powerful stories waiting to be told to audiences around the world. The depth of talent and vision of our creators is enabling us to create films our members will love. We want to be a home for India’s finest filmmakers where their stories travel to more people than ever before.”
