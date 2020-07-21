Netflix July 16 unveiled an exciting lineup of 17 original stories, including six new films and two new series. From thrillers to romantic comedies to lighthearted dramas, this diverse collection of entertaining stories will launch on Netflix in the coming months.
Among the new series is “Bhaag Beanie Bhaag,” a dramedy starring Indian American actor Ravi Patel, Swara Bhasker, Dolly Singh and Varun Thakur.
The six new additions to Netflix films include “Ludo,” a unique comedy drama about four people whose lives collide with each other. It features Abhishek A. Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Pearle Maaney; “Torbaaz,” an emotional story of transformation starring Sanjay Dutt; a crime thriller, “Raat Akeli Hai,” featuring Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aditya Srivastava, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Khalid Tyabji, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya and Shweta Tripathi; “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare,” a stirring drama about two cousins and their quest for freedom starring Konkona Sensharma and Bhumi Pednekar; a romantic comedy, “Ginny Weds Sunny,” featuring Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey; and the award-winning animated romance film, “Bombay Rose,” the first Indian animation film ever selected to open Venice Critics’ Week.
These stories join the upcoming slate of Netflix films which include “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,” starring Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza Mishra; a dysfunctional family drama, “Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy,” featuring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar; a horror story set in a village in Punjab titled, “Kaali Khuhi,” featuring Shabana Azmi, Satyadeep Mishra, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Riva Arora; “Serious Men,” a witty drama based on Manu Joseph’s novel and starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nassar, Shweta Basu Prasad; an intense police drama, “Class Of ’83,” featuring Bobby Deol, Bhupendra Jadawat, Hitesh Bhojraj and Annup Sonii; and a uniquely entertaining dark comedy, “AK vs AK,” starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap.
The two new series are “Mismatched,” a young adult romance starring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, which is based on Sandhya Menon’s book, “When Dimple Met Rishi”; and “A Suitable Boy,” based on the critically acclaimed book by Vikram Seth starring Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami and Ram Kapoor, which will be available on Netflix globally except in the U.S. and Canada.
They join the lineup of upcoming series, including “Masaba Masaba,” starring Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta as themselves with Neil Bhoopalam; and “Bombay Begums,” a contemporary drama featuring Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhash, Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand.
“We are excited to share our lineup of stories across formats and multiple genres. We know our members have unique tastes, moods and needs — sometimes, they want to lean back and watch a delightful comedy, and at other times, they want a pulse-pounding thriller that brings them to the edge of their seats. We are so proud to bring these diverse stories created by acclaimed and emerging storytellers and producing partners,” Monika Shergill, vice president of content at Netflix India, said in a statement.
