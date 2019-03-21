Mindy Kaling’s career is on the upswing. After the Indian American writer/producer/actor signed an exclusive, multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, and Amazon paid a whopping $13 million for Kaling and Indian American filmmaker Nisha Ganatra’s new film, “Late Night” at the Sundance Film Festival, Kaling has scored another sweet deal.
Netflix announced March 20 that the streaming platform has ordered a new coming-of-age comedy series from Kaling.
This 10-episodic series, about the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl, is inspired by Kaling’s own childhood.
Kaling created the series and will write, executive produce and serve as showrunner alongside Lang Fisher of “The Mindy Project” and “Brooklyn Nine Nine” fame.
Howard Klein (“The Office” (U.S.), “The Mindy Project,” “Parks and Recreation”) and David Miner (“30 Rock,” “Master of None”) are set to executive produce.
At this point, its not clear if Kaling will star in the as-yet untitled series from Universal Television.
In a previous interview with Variety, Kaling described how the series was born. “Netflix approached me about doing a series on young Mindy,” she told the publication. “I wasn’t as interested in telling a period piece about an Indian girl growing up in the ’80s, but I told them I’d love to do a show about a 15-year-old Indian girl now.”
Kaling is also working on a series adaptation of “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” which will debut on Hulu sometime this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.