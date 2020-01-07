If you want a simple but a panoptic film showing the epic tension between conservation interests and the exploitation of land, water and people in India, look no further than Indian American filmmaker Valli Bindana’s “SunGanges,” which features Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah as a commentator and a critic.
The 72-minute film, which explores the connection between vanishing rivers, massive energy projects and the quiet rise of renewable energy, is now available on Netflix.
“SunGanges” also tells the stories of marginalized people across the country while busting myths and misinformation about energy sources and urging the viewers to think and make informed choices for themselves.
Here’s the film’s synopsis: “When the Ganges riverbed dries up in the Himalayas due to intensified damming, curious six-year-old Anu, who has been hearing wonderful mythological stories about the river, asks, ‘If the river is not there, why read stories about it?’ Mom Valli decides to get some answers. And so, they pack their bags and with brother, Marthand, set out on an adventure across the vast Indian landscape, filming the social and environmental (specifically water) impact of big energy projects – hydro and coal and witness the rise of solar and wind.”
Along the way, the San Francisco Bay Area, Calif.-based filmmaker interviews dam officials, affected tribals and locals, researchers, geologists, professors, entrepreneurs and doctors.
The film is a passion project for Bindana, who worked on the film for four years with her brother Marthand, who executive produced the film and also shot most of it.
“It’s not just any river. We are talking about the disappearance of Ganga, up in the mountains,” Valli Bindana previously told India-West. “As a family we used to spend time there and some very pleasurable moments we’ve spent there. Years later, when I took my daughter there, like a bunch of keys, an entire river had gone, which was very disturbing. We found the media in the plains was hardly talking about it.”
During the course of filming, the sibling duo also captured areas of Uttarakhand, showing dam construction projects just before the devastating floods and landslides in the region. The Supreme Court later used footage from these clips among others evidence to ban further construction of 24 dams in the area. (Read Bindana’s interview with India-West here: https://bit.ly/2EZA4PO)
Bindana is also launching the “SuryaGanga” ‘Outtakes Series,’ which will soon be available on the film’s social media handles. “I have hundreds of hours of footage lying on my computer. Footage that did not make it to the film but is vital to the understanding of the subject of water, energy, climate... tons of stories,” she said. “I will be editing and releasing them all in a series of Outtakes… one a week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.