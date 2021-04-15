MUMBAI — Netflix released first look images and announced rapper Common as a recurring guest star for the second season of “Never Have I Ever.”
Common joins the cast as Dr. Chris Jackson, a suave and debonair dermatologist who works in Nalini’s (Poorna Jagannathan) building. His high-end practice and celebrity clients are impressive to everyone—except Nalini.
In Season 2 of the coming-of-age comedy “Never Have I Ever,” Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships. “Never Have I Ever” is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, show-runner and writer. The Universal Television project is also executive-produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner.
Ramona Young (Eleanor), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola), Poorna Jagannathan (Nalini), Richa Moorjani (Kamala), Jaren Lewison (Ben), Darren Barnet (Paxton) and Megan Suri (Aneesa) are in the cast. There will be 10 30-minute episodes and the season premieres Summer 2021.
