With the kind of rousing reception Season 1 of “Never Have I Ever” received in April, it was only a matter of time before Netflix would hand out a second season renewal to the coming-of-age comedy by Mindy Kaling about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl.
And now some good news for those who have numerous lingering, burning questions after the Season 1 finale: The show starring newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is coming back for another season.
Ramakrishnan revealed the news in a playful Instagram video also featuring the cast. Later, Kaling also confirmed the renewal.
“We are so excited for a second season of #NeverHaveIEver! It’s all because you guys turned up to watch it and told your friends - it’s that simple! Thank you so much. And THANK YOU to our partners at @Netflix!” Kaling tweeted July 1.
The series stars Tamil Canadian Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore from Sherman Oaks, Calif., who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations. The first series dealt with issues like family, friends and high school.
“Never Have I Ever” is created by executive producer Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer. The Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein, David Miner, and Tristram Shapeero.
Ramakrishnan will reprise her lead role as high school student Devi Vishwakumar alongside the returning cast, including Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young, according to Deadline.
The show stood out not just because of its interesting content but also because of its inclusivity.
“I think the South Asian community has been craving a show like this for so long. A show with South Asians in the lead whose experiences are influenced by their culture but they aren’t defined by it,” Moorjani, who plays one of the leads, told India-West in an earlier interview. “A show that breaks stereotypes, normalizes being a bicultural person in this country and shows other people that at the end of the day, our experiences aren’t very different than any other American’s experiences. It’s also amazing to see how much this show has resonated with non-South Asians all around the globe. And I think that’s because of the many universal themes in the series that are relatable for anyone, combined with the fact that the show is both hilarious and extremely heartfelt at the same time.”
Moorjani plays Kamala, who is Devi’s older cousin from India and moves to Southern California to live with her and her mom Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) while pursuing a Ph.D. from Caltech.
Previously, she told India-West that she has many hopes for Kamala’s journey in a potential Season 2.
“I hope that Kamala gets the chance to break out of her struggle with meeting other people’s expectations, and she gains the confidence to do what she wants finally without any fear,” she said. “I hope that Kamala and Devi develop a much stronger bond than in Season 1, and we see a beautiful big sister-little sister relationship. And it would be great if Kamala could have some friends in Season 2!” (Read the interview in its entirety here: https://bit.ly/38BuykK)
