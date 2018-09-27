Netflix has renewed its first Indian original series, “Sacred Games,” for a second season.
“We’ve been thrilled by the response to “Sacred Games” from fans worldwide, and especially in India, to this high-quality production,” said Erik Barmack, VP-International Originals at Netflix.
“It’s incredibly exciting for us to take the story of ‘Sacred Games’ forward and open a new chapter in the series with its second season,” he added, Deadline.com reported.
The second season, which is scheduled to film in India and other locations this fall, picks up with Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) pursuing his relentless battle of saving the city and Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) facing bigger challenges to retain his position as the legendary kingpin of Mumbai.
The intriguing Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi), introduced in Season 1 as Gaitonde’s “third father,” plays a pivotal role in unfolding a chain of events that shape the next season.
According to Deadline.com, Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover will continue their respective “Sacred Games” roles as showrunner and lead writer, and Anurag Kashyap will continue directing. Neeraj Ghaywan (Masaan) steps in as the screenwriter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.