Netflix has set a premiere date of Aug. 9 for Season 3 of “Glow,” the wrestling divas series also starring Indian American actress Sunita Mani.
“The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are taking Vegas, baby! Season 3 of GLOW arrives August 9,” the show tweeted May 31 along with a short snazzy video of the leading ladies.
This comedy by the team behind “Orange is the New Black” shows how in ‘80s Los Angeles, a crew of misfits reinvent themselves as the ‘Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.’
Mani plays the recurring role of a mild-mannered Indian American pre-med student, who transforms into “Beirut the Mad Bomber” for her wrestling scenes.
Season 3, according to Deadline, follows the ladies of Glow as “they take the Las Vegas Strip by storm. Now headliners at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino, the women quickly realize that Sin City is much more grind than glitter.”
The show won the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Award for ‘Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series.’ (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/3112iDY)
