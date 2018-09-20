Earlier this year, Netflix released a six-part docu-series on Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, also known as Osho. The story of the controversial guru who built a utopian city in the Oregon desert, which initially resulted in a conflict with the locals and later escalated into a national scandal, won an Emmy Award at the Creative Arts Emmys held in Los Angeles, Calif., Sept. 8.
The show, based on the spiritual guru who attracted thousands of followers to his ashrama headquartered in Wasco County, Oregon, from 1981 to 1985, won the award for ‘Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.’
“Wild Wild Country” shows how when, one fine day in 1981, disciples of Rajneesh, dressed in red and carrying their leader’s portrait, descend on the small town of Antelope, making the locals very uneasy.
The story, full of unbelievable twists, further showcases how a 64,000-acre utopia called Rajneeshpuram was built, which housed a hospital, schools, restaurants, a shopping mall, and an airport.
The spokesperson for the movement is Rajneesh’s fearless disciple, Ma Anand Sheela. The first part explains how under the watchful eye of Sheela, Rajneesh relocates his ashram from India to Oregon.
Part two shows how the ‘Bhagwan’s’ (as Rajneesh was called) flamboyant followers irk the tight-knit locals, who pursue a legal action against the commune, but how Sheela retaliates with a cunning plan. The third part shows the rise of Sheela as a provocative spokeswoman. As the election day approaches, the Rajneeshees recruit thousands of homeless people to fortify their ranks.
In the fourth part, the local officials try to build a case against the Rajneeshees. When Sheela’s thirst for power turns violent, according to the show, Rajneesh finally breaks his silence.
The next part details the bitter feud between Sheela and Rajneesh and how that divides the community – and opens the door for the FBI.
Netflix used archival footage and contemporary interviews for the documentary, which is directed by brothers Chapman and Maclain Way and produced by Juliana Lembi.
The concluding part highlights Rajneesh’s escape from the ranch, and the arrest of Sheela and several followers in Germany. It also features Rajneesh’s devotees – and his enemies – who reflect on his legacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.