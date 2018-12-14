The nominations for the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Dec. 12 and the cast of Netflix’s wrestling diva series, “Glow,” also starring Indian American actress Sunita Mani, has earned a nod for the best ensemble in comedy.
In the ‘Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series’ category, “Glow” is up against FX Networks’ “Atlanta,” HBO’s “Barry,” Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” on Amazon Prime Video.
The SAG Awards will be held Jan. 27 and broadcast live on TNT and TBS.
Inspired by the short-lived but beloved show from the ‘80s, “Glow,” aka “Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling,” tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in ‘80s Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she’s thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women’s wrestling.
In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits – one of whom is Arthie Premkumar, played by Mani – Wilder also has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin), a former soap actress who left the business to have a baby, only to be sucked back into work when her picture-perfect life turns out not to be what it seems. At the wheel is Sam Sylvia (Maron), a washed-up, B-movie director who now must lead this group of women on the journey to wrestling super stardom.
Mani plays the recurring role of Premkumar, a mild-mannered Indian American pre-med student, who transforms into “Beirut the Mad Bomber” for her wrestling scenes.
The Emmy-nominated series was renewed for a third season in August.
Mani, a dancer and choreographer for Cocoon Central Dance Team, a comedic dance group, gained national recognition after she “danced” in DJ Snake and Lil Jon’s 2014 music video, “Turn Down for What.” She also appeared in the drama, “Mr. Robot,” as Trenton.
