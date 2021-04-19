“Mirzapur,” the blockbuster action crime thriller that writer-director Puneet Krishna created for Amazon Prime, also catapulted him into the limelight. Now Krishna is aiming to recreate the same magic at Netflix.
He is set to create two series for the streamer, a dark comedy and a drama, according to Deadline. Details on the shows are being kept under wraps at present but they are both expected to be in production by early 2022.
Set in the small-town of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, the series, which was renewed for a third season in 2020, takes the audiences into a dark and complex world of guns, drugs and lawlessness. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Amit Sial, Isha Talvar, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Anangsha Biswas.
“My association with Netflix is in-line with my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my body of work as I have imagined it to be,” Deadline quoted Krishna as saying. “Globally, Netflix provides a dynamic space for creators and has successfully built a vibrant storytelling culture for writers with the unique approach and instantaneous global reach it offers. I admire their focused sense of innovation which offers creative talent like me limitless possibilities to grow and evolve. I continue to be grateful to the audience who have loved my past work and I hope I can continue entertaining them as I start this new chapter.”
Monika Shergill, vice president, content, Netflix India, added, “We want to be the home for the best creators to be able to tell diverse and authentic stories. Puneet is undoubtedly one of India’s finest storytellers and we are huge fans of his powerful and inventive writing. We’re thrilled to welcome Puneet and can’t wait to bring his passion and vision alive on Netflix.”
Mumbai and Los Angeles, California-based agency Tulsea represents Krishna and sourced and negotiated the deal with Netflix on the writer’s behalf, said Deadline.
Tulsea is a strategic media and content management company that represents India’s leading writers, directors, producers, and production companies.
