MUMBAI — The trailer launch for Season 2 of Indian American Mindy Kaling’s series, “Never Have I Ever,” will be held Jun. 17 and the series will return July 15 on Netflix.
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani and Megan Suri star in the series.
In Season 2 of this coming-of-age comedy, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.
“Never Have I Ever” is created by executive producer Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer. The Universal Television project is also executive-produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.
The first series was a whopper success worldwide.
