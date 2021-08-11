LOS ANGELES – “Never Have I Ever” star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is the second person of South Asian descent to grace the cover of the popular Teen Vogue magazine solo.
Versha Sharma, editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue, described Ramakrishnan as a rising star in her post on Instagram.
Sharma, who is Indian American editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue, wrote alongside the cover: "My first cover for @teenvogue is here and I could not be happier that it's @maitreyiramakrishnan, rising star and hilarious talent, looking extra fashionable, surrounded by books. It's classic brown girl vibes + back to school all in one."
"The features by@aaminasdfghjkl and photos by@heathersten are so fantastic. link in bio to see it all + my letter (partially to you, partially to my younger self) about why it means so much to me to choose a cover star like Maitreyi - a brown girl allowing so many of us to see ourselves portrayed in a way that is exactly how we grew up. (finally!) and that's all possible thanks to@mindykaling, too!" Sharma added.
A post from a New York-based media portal, The Juggernaut, wrote on the photo-sharing website: "At 19 years old, @maitreyiramakrishnan has made history as only the second person of South Asian descent to grace the cover of @teenvogue solo."
With Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan and Richa Moorjani leading the cast, “Never Have I Ever” is a coming-of-age story that examines Indian culture against an American backdrop.
