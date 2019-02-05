MUMBAI — Veteran actor Anupam Kher said he is excited that his medical drama series, “New Amsterdam,” has been confirmed for a second season.
An ecstatic Kher Feb. 5 tweeted that the show celebrates compassion and diversity.
“I am delighted to share with you all that our series ‘New Amsterdam’ is confirmed for season 2. Congratulations to our brilliant cast and crew. It is a show which celebrates love, life, compassion and diversity. So happy and excited,” wrote the actor, who played a neurosurgeon in the first season.
Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the U.S., the series follows the brilliant and charming doctor Max Goodwin, played by actor Ryan Eggold, the institution’s newest medical director, who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.
On the Bollywood front, the 63-year-old actor was last seen on-screen in “The Accidental Prime Minister,” directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer.
He played the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the film.
