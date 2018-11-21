SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi visited San Francisco, Calif., Nov. 5 to promote a new documentary, “The Price of Free,” which chronicles the social activist’s decades-long effort to rescue children from bonded labor.
“This film is about the journey from despair to hope and power and the willingness of young people to change themselves and the world,” Satyarthi told India-West in an exclusive interview before the screening of the film. Over the past 38 years, the Indian social activist has rescued more than 87,000 children from India’s factories – including youth working as carpet weavers and girls trafficked into prostitution or domestic servitude – and has rehabilitated and educated them via the Bachpan Bachao Andolan. The end goal for each child is to be reunited with family and earn an education.
“Many people believe that slavery has been abolished or consider child labor to be a part of day to day life in a poor country,” said Satyarthi, noting that half a million children around the world are trapped in some form of involuntary servitude. “The amount of awareness that I could not build in 35 years, Derek has built in 35 minutes,” he said with a laugh.
‘The Price of Free’ – directed by Derek Doneen and produced by Davis Guggenheim, who previously produced “An Inconvenient Truth,” a documentary about former Vice President Al Gore’s attempts to amplify the global conversation about climate change – premiered at the Sundance Film Festival Jan. 18. The 90-minute film, a YouTube original, won the U.S. Documentary Grand Jury Prize at Sundance. It is scheduled to debut on SoulPancake’s YouTube channel on Nov. 27, and will also be screened at theaters across the U.S.
In an interview with India-West Nov. 5 afternoon, Satyarthi said that Doneen initially approached him in Oslo in 2014, at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony. Satyarthi shared the prize with Pakistani children’s advocate Malala Yousafzai; both winners were recognized for their work to free and educate children.
Doneen visited India several times over three years, and participated in several raids on Indian factories. The opening scene features boys hiding under huge sacks as Satyarthi and his crew attempt to rescue them.
Curiously, instead of joy at being released from servitude and the physical brutality of their employers, several of the boys expressed fear and uncertainty as to whether they faced a far worse future at the Bachpan Bachao Andolan.
Though Satyarthi’s foundation has also rescued girls from prostitution, massage parlors, and domestic servitude, Doneen’s film focused on the rescue of boys.
The film focused on Karim, a young boy who said he had gone to work to be able to fund the marriage of his older sister. Karim’s initial reluctance to be at the school rather than working, and his transformation over several months into understanding the magnitude of his freedom provides some of the most magical moments in the documentary.
Parents are lured into giving up their children by traffickers who offer up false promises and much-needed cash, said Satyarthi, noting that middlemen are skilled at targeting vulnerable regions beset by floods or drought. The children are then taken to far-off areas where parents cannot locate them.
Girls are sold for Rs.1-2 lakh – $2-4,000 – for marriage to much older men. Girls sold into brothels are bought from parents for a price of Rs. 2-4 lakh, Satyarthi told India-West. He disputed the notion that parents are in collusion with traffickers, noting that parents believe they are sending their children off to a better life than they would be able to give them.
After a child is freed and returned home, parents are entitled to a stipend of Rs. 200,000 by the government to send their child to school; they must promise to keep the children from working until they reach the age of 18. But many return to labor nonetheless.
In another critical moment of the film, a boy named Sanjeev, rescued during a raid, returns home after spending several months at the Bachpan Bachao Andolan. But the government stipend is long in arriving; his family forces him to earn a living building bricks rather than idling at home. Satyarthi said his organization tracks each child who returns home; Sanjeev was taken back and sent to a long-term ashram to attend school.
The Nobel Laureate told India-West he is extremely proud of the children who graduate from the foundation’s school. One, who was born into slavery and spent several years in servitude, has become a lawyer. Others have trained as engineers and teachers. Many come back to serve in the Foundation’s mission.
Satyarthi exhorted the global community to become better consumers. “If you’re buying a very cheap product, there is every possibility that child labor was involved,” he said, urging consumers to ask companies about their production supply chains; pieces of a finished product may have been made by children.
“Children should not be responsible for the poverty of their parents. They should be free to go to school, to play cricket or football. It is the moral responsibility of all of us to ensure that children around the world are free,” said Satyarthi.
