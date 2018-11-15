What does a man do when asked to make a choice between his family and religious beliefs? This dilemma forms the crux of “Singh,” a short film tackling the freedom of religious expression.
Inspired by real events, the film details how in 2007, Gurinder Khalsa, the founder and president of SikhsPAC, was asked by TSA to remove his turban when he was flying from his home in Buffalo, New York, to visit his sick mother in Sacramento, Calif.
Eventually the simple request, the choices he made and the resulting Congressional actions thereafter, led to the making of the film, which is expected to release in January 2019.
“We are peaceful people with a belief system based on honor, integrity, justice, and helping our fellow man. Sikhs will do most anything that is fair and ethical to serve our communities,” Khalsa noted in a press release published by sikhnet.com. “But as with all religions, there are sacred traditions that we cannot and will not violate. Wearing our turbans is among the most sacred traditions we observe.”
“Singh” explores how Gurinder Khalsa faced this challenge, creatively found a short-term solution that did not go against his religious beliefs, and worked to achieve a long-term solution that affects countless people each day,” Jenna Ruiz, the film’s director, was quoted as saying. “It’s one man’s real-life story. But more than that, the film will shed light on the true vulnerability and fear that comes with being racially profiled and what it is like to be made to choose between religious beliefs and everyday life.”
Ruiz went on to add that the film will also introduce the Sikh religion to many of its viewers. “I plan to use this platform to educate people on who the Sikh people are and who they are not, while washing away stereotypes and negating the unnecessary fear that many people have regarding turbans and other articles of faith,” Ruiz said. “I hope that the audience will leave this film with a newfound love and respect for not only the Sikh religion, but for people and beliefs that are different from their own.”
Khalsa added that “People fear the unknown. Our hope is that this film and my story will encourage people to gather information, ask questions, and speak openly and honestly about issues of faith and community. That’s how we, as Americans, will overcome racial bigotry and defeat religious persecution.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.