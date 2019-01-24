DALLAS – Skypass Entertainment Jan. 8 announced that its debut film, “The Least of These,” will have a national theatrical release on Feb. 1, 2019.
“We are excited to have an official release date for this incredible film” stated executive producer Victor Abraham in a press release to India-West. “This represents the culmination of a dream that started several years ago. To be able to finally share this timely and important story with the world is unbelievably humbling. We hope the message of hope and forgiveness portrayed in ‘The Least of These’ resonates with audiences around the globe.”
“The Least of These” stars Stephen Baldwin (“The Usual Suspects”), actress Shari Rigby (“October Baby”), and Bollywood star Sharman Joshi ("3 Idiots"). Based on a true story, the film shares the remarkable life of Australian missionary Graham Staines, who, in 1999, met an unexpected fate in India while serving the leper population. The film’s release date coincides with the 20th anniversary of a tragic event that shocked the world.
Shot on location near Hyderabad, India, “The Least of These” is told through the viewpoint of a fictional character, Manav Banerjee (Joshi), who moves with his pregnant wife to Orissa, India, seeking a job as a journalist with the local newspaper.
When speculation mounts that Graham Staines (Baldwin) is illegally proselytizing and converting leprosy patients to Christianity, Banerjee, hoping to make a better life for his new family, agrees to investigate undercover, hoping to catch Staines in the act.
What Banerjee finds is a series of revelations that are difficult to fathom and even harder to explain, said the release, forcing him to make a choice between his own ambition and the truth. In the end, a tragic event and a surprising reaction from the Staines family will change Banerjee forever, added the release.
“The Least of These” is being released by Skypass Entertainment and directed by Aneesh Daniel with screenplay by Andrew Matthews. Abraham serves as executive producer.
The film features an impressive soundtrack with exclusive songs by well-known artists including Michael W. Smith, Toby Mac and Nicole C. Mullen.
For more information about “The Least of These,” visit http://www.theleastofthese.movie.
Skypass Entertainment is part of the Skypass Group, a Texas-based company led by Dallas entrepreneur Victor Abraham.
