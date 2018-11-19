Hannah Simone and her legions of fans were upset after ABC nixed its reboot of “The Greatest American Hero,” which was set to star the Indian American actress in the title role. Well, guess what? She is staying put at ABC.
The network has now greenlighted a fresh show with a relatable story from the talented actress, and it involves one more member of her family.
ABC has given a put pilot commitment to a single-camera comedy starring, co-written and executive produced by “New Girl” alumna Simone, according to Deadline. The comedy, inspired by Hannah’s nontraditional Indian family, was developed at ABC Studios, which is producing.
Written and executive produced by Simone and former “New Girl” co-executive producer Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson, the untitled project follows the broke, single and nearly thirtysomething Hannah (Simone) as she and her father form a new bond when he announces that he and her mother are separating, according to the report by Deadline. It’s described as a unique coming-of-age story where father and daughter are starting over together.
Born to an Indian father and a half Greek, half German-Italian mother, Simone seems to be really close to her dad. She took to Instagram to reveal the big news.
“Last night seems torn from a wildly romanticized Hollywood movie,” she wrote. “My father has worked as an engineer all his life. The moment he retired he told us that his true passion has always been storytelling. In the past four years he has written 27 books. And last night he sat down with two of this town’s most talented writers @alcuth and @mattfusfeld who asked him to share his stories as we put this pilot script together.”
Explaining that she “barely” spoke, Simone added that she was in awe as she witnessed the result of “a man who never gave up and never stopped dreaming.”
Deadline mentions that coming off a seven-year run as a series regular on Fox’s “New Girl,” Simone was “among the most sought-after actresses last pilot season.”
Simone, who is a former VJ and fashion model, hosted HGTV Canada’s popular design show, “Space for Living,” before moving on to Canada’s largest music channel, MuchMusic. After MuchMusic, Simone moved to Los Angeles, where she hosted two seasons of WCG Ultimate Gamer (2009) for the SyFy channel.
Born in London, Simone grew up living abroad and participating in local theater productions in Saudi Arabia, India, Greece and Canada. A graduate of the University of British Columbia, she majored in international relations and political science, before going on to work as a human rights and refugee officer with the United Nations in London.
In 2014, she starred alongside Danny Trejo in Train’s music video, “Angel in Blue Jeans.”
She married Canadian musician/designer/actor Jesse Giddings in 2016 in an under-the-radar wedding. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in August 2017.
