Netflix has given an eight-episode order to a new “Ramayana”-inspired epic animated drama series, “Heaven’s Forest,” from “Castlevania” creator Warren Ellis, executive producers Adi Shankar and Kevin Kolde, and Powerhouse Animation, according to Deadline.
Set in an “Indo-futuristic” world, “Heaven’s Forest” features a storyline and characters inspired by the ancient Sanskrit epic.
Ellis will write and executive produce with Indian American Shankar and Kolde.
“My whole life I’ve dreamed of seeing Hindu mythology represented in international media,” Shankar told Deadline. “My culture’s stories are spectacle-filled fantasy epics in lavish aesthetic and we’re going to bring it to the global stage.”
“I am delighted to be partnering again with Netflix, my Castlevania comrades, and the Indian creative community, to create this surreal, mythic narrative filled with life and heart,” Ellis told the publication.
“Heaven’s Forest” isn’t the only animated series led by an Indian American that the streaming service has greenlighted. Just a few weeks ago, Netflix gave a go-ahead to a preschool series from Academy Award-nominated veteran Indian American Pixar director and animator, Sanjay Patel. The series, titled, “Ghee Happy,” is a playful reimagining of the Hindu deities as little kids discovering their powers in a deity daycare called Ghee Happy! (Read India-West story here: https://bit.ly/348HgE2)
