Indian American actress Sarayu Rao, also known as Sarayu R. Blue, who stars in Netflix’s “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” sequel, has a pivotal role in the streaming service’s upcoming drama, “Medical Police.”
The comedy series, which will premiere Jan. 10 and has a 10-episode series order, stars “Childrens Hospital” alums Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel.
From the team behind “Childrens Hospital,” “Medical Police” follows two American physicians (Hayes and Huebel) stationed at a pediatric hospital in São Paulo, Brazil, who unwittingly discover a civilization-threatening virus. They’re soon recruited as secret government agents and find themselves in a race against time to find a cure, all the while uncovering a dark conspiracy at the center of the outbreak.
Building on the legacy of its predecessor, said Netflix, “Medical Police” triples as an “action-packed thriller, a mystery-wrapped love story and, ultimately, a globetrotting comedy series.”
Rao will be playing the recurring role of Sloane McIntyre, a special agent who is determined to find the origins of the virus, in seven episodes.
“This is one of the first times I’ve gotten to be a part of the action and do some wicked fight scenes,” Blue told meaww.com. “It was an exciting turn for me. Rather than playing a doctor as I usually do, I got to play the badass agent!”
The Indian American actress told the news site that “Sloane is the campiest possible version of the straight person role.”
“She takes herself far too seriously, which made the character supremely enjoyable to play. We all had so much fun on that set. I’d say the most challenging part was delivering a fact-ridden monologue about the covert division of the CDC and keeping a straight face while walking. Walking and talking is hard enough,” she was quoted as saying.
Blue also has three-episode arc in CBS’ new sitcom, “The Unicorn.”
