Despite anti-Asian laws, new immigrants from China, India, Japan, the Philippines and beyond still managed to build railroads, dazzle on the silver screen and take their fight for equality to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Asian Americans,” a new five-part documentary series by PBS and WETA, chronicles the contributions, and challenges of Asian Americans, including that of Sikh American writer and lecturer Bhagat Singh Thind, who became the first turbaned Sikh to enlist in the U.S. Army during the First World War, and Dalip Singh Saund, the first Asian American/Indian American/Sikh American to be elected to Congress in 1957.
The series, narrated by Daniel Dae Kim and Tamlyn Tomita, will air May 11 and 12 at 8 pm ET on PBS.
Told through individual lives and personal histories, “Asian Americans” explores the impact of Asian Americans, the fastest-growing racial/ethnic group in the United States, on the country’s past, present, and future.
Led by a team of Asian American filmmakers, including Academy Award-nominated series producer Renee Tajima-Peña, “Asian Americans,” said PBS, examines the significant role of Asian Americans in shaping American history and identity, “from the first wave of Asian immigrants in the 1850s and identity politics during the social and cultural turmoil of the twentieth century to modern refugee crises in a globally connected world.”
“Asian Americans” tracks the first new immigrants to the United States and their efforts for equality in an era of exclusion and empire; brings insight into a generation whose loyalties are tested during World War II; and takes a more prominent look at a new generation’s role in political and cultural issues in both the recent past and present.
This series follows the stories of trailblazers, both prominent and forgotten, who had an impact on representation and what it means to be Asian American today, said PBS. Interviewees in the film include Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen, activist Helen Zia, actor Randall Park, Indian American comedian Hari Kondabolu, and academic expert Erika Lee.
“As America’s home for documentaries, PBS is committed to telling stories that illuminate and celebrate the rich diversity of our country,” said Paula Kerger, PBS president and CEO. “We are proud to share this important series with our audiences, and to deepen understanding about the extraordinary impact of Asian Americans on our national identity.”
“‘Asian Americans’ is a comprehensive multiplatform initiative that will embrace the question of what it means to be an American,” said Sharon Percy Rockefeller, president and CEO of WETA.
Accompanied by robust educational, engagement, and digital components, this groundbreaking initiative, said PBS, will “bring a new perspective to the American experience.”
“Asian Americans” is a production of WETA Washington, D.C. and the Center for Asian American Media for PBS, in association with the Independent Television Service, Flash Cuts and Tajima-Peña Productions.
“These are American stories: stories of resilience in the face of racism, of overcoming challenges as refugees from war and strife, of making contributions in all sectors of society: business, technology, military service, and the arts. These Asian American experiences and voices provide a vital foundation for a future fast approaching, in which no single ethnic or racial group defines America, in which shared principles will define who we are as Americans,” said Stephen Gong, executive director of the Center for Asian American Media.
The series executive producers are Jeff Bieber and Dalton Delan for WETA; Stephen Gong and Donald Young for CAAM; Sally Jo Fifer for ITVS; and Jean Tsien. The series producer is Tajima-Peña. The producer for Flash Cuts is Eurie Chung. The episode producers are S. Leo Chiang, Indian American Geeta Gandbhir and Grace Lee.
