MUMBAI – Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas were seen dancing to the foot-tapping Bollywood number, “Aankh Marey,” in a new video, posted by the singer early Feb. 15.
The video posted from Milan, Italy, was captioned: “Preshow dance party with my forever Valentine. @priyankachopra #valentines.”
The video, shared on Instagram, has garnered over five million views till now.
In a separate Instagram post, Chopra shared a photo of Jonas and called him “GI Joe.”
Sharing a photo from Jonas’ music concert in Milan, where he can be seen playing a guitar, the actress wrote: “My forever Valentine. He just happens to look like GI Joe in those leather pants!! #husbandappreciationpost.”
Commenting on her post, fans showered the couple with love and wished them a happy Valentine’s Day.
