LOS ANGELES—"The story sort of wrote itself," American singer-actor Nick Jonas said of his romance with "Quantico" star Priyanka Chopra, opening up for the first time about how they met and what led to their engagement.
The former Jonas Brothers band member told the story during an episode of "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon, reports eonline.com.
Jonas and Chopra were connected through a friend. After the initial introduction, the two texted each other but didn't actually meet in-person until about six months later.
In May 2017, they attended the Met Gala together. While Jonas said the two "had a great time," he also insisted they went only as friends.
"Our lives were kind of taking us in different places," Nick Jonas, 25, told Fallon.
It was only in the subsequent few weeks that the couple spent a lot of quality time together and started to spark romance rumors. While people around them started questioning what was cooking, Jonas maintained then that their relationship was just platonic.
"People thought we were being coy, and so did we until we cut to now (and) we're engaged," he said, adding: "So, the story sort of wrote itself."
Nick Jonas said it wasn't until about five months ago that the two decided to give a romantic relationship a try.
"It was kind of immediate, and I think we just knew it was right and jumped right in," he said. "And we're very happy."
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who got engaged in July, formalized their relationship with a traditional Indian 'roka' ceremony in Mumbai, India, last month.
