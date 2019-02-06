LOS ANGELES — London-based Indian music producer, mix and mastering engineer Prashant Mistry said that getting nominated for a Grammy this year is an incredible honor and there is no feeling quite like it.
His album, “Symbol” is nominated for the ‘Best Immerse Audio Album’ at the 61st Grammy Awards, which will be held here Feb. 10. It will be aired on Vh1 India in the country Feb. 11.
“It’s an incredible honor to have my album nominated for a Grammy, and to see (singer) Jorja Smith whom I engineer for, nominated for Best New Artist. In fact, there is no feeling quite like it,” Mistry said in a statement.
“As a musician, when you start out, you dream of things like this. You then spend your whole life learning and studying, trying to perfect your craft. This album ‘Symbol’ is especially important for me as it’s a call for empathy in times when powers seek to drive us apart,” added Mistry, whose hometown is Rajkot.
